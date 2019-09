We’ve been talking a fair amount about Japan and the yen, so we thought to add some colour we’d show you this chart from Waverly Advisors’ The Macro Report showing relative performance of East Asian Currencies since the beginning of the year.



Clearly it’s been the year of the yen.

Photo: Waverly Advisors

