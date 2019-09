We were fortunate enough to attend the second ever game in the new Yankee Stadium this afternoon. While there we espied a trash can for composting. How green of the Yankees!



Too bad their fan base doesn’t exactly seem to have the hang of the whole composting thing. Luckily it’s a long season, so there’s plenty of time.

