The Yankees Still Owe Alex Rodriguez $114 Million

If Alex Rodriguez were a free agent this off-season, would anybody give the ageing slugger a $100 million contract? Would anybody even think about giving the 37-year-old a five-year deal?



Well, that is the scenario facing the New York Yankees who still owe ARod $114 million over the next five years. And that number goes up to $120 million if Rodriguez hits 13 home runs in 2013, matching Willie Mays’ 660 career home runs.

That’s a lot of money for a guy that has hit 34 home runs in the past two seasons, combined! That’s a lot of money for a player that is not even good enough to be in the lineup for tonight’s crucial win-or-go-home game five against the Orioles.

At some point, embarrassment has to set in for both ARod and the team. And you have to wonder if the Yankees would be willing to eat half of the remaining money and ship Rodriguez off to his hometown Miami Marlins to finish out his career.

