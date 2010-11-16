The Yankees Aren't The Only Team With Money To Sign Cliff Lee

One crucial factor in the Yankees’ ability to sign any player they please, is the Steinbrenners’ commitment to the franchise. Forbes notes that if other owners were as willing to invest heavily into their baseball teams, they too could contend in baseball’s yearly free agent market.



The article cites the the Braves, Blue Jays, Astros, Nationals, and Tigers as franchises whose ownership groups are significantly wealthier than are the Steinbrenners.

But while The Boss’s family pour their fortune into star players (and reap the rewards from gate, television, and merchandise revenue), other owners aren’t willing to make that kind of investment in baseball.

Perhaps if they were, baseball would have a more even playing field.

Read the full article over at Forbes >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.