The Yankees Are Still Deciding Whether Or Not To Place Jeter On The DL

Update: The Yankees have placed Derek Jeter on the disabled list.

NEW YORK (AP) — Derek Jeter will need at least a week to recover from his strained right calf, and the New York Yankees waited Tuesday to decide whether to put him on the disabled list and delay his pursuit of 3,000 hits.

A move could come before Tuesday night’s game against Texas. The All-Star shortstop limped off the field Monday night with 2,994 hits.

The Yankees said they wanted to speak to a doctor and Jeter before determining if the team captain needs to go on the DL for the first time since 2003.

“That’s what we are really talking about, that it will take at least a week,” manager Joe Girardi said.

Jeter hurt himself during a flyout in the fifth inning against Cleveland and immediately hobbled off the field. An MRI exam revealed a Grade I sprain, the mildest kind.

The Yankees plan to call up infielder Ramiro Pena from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre — he’ll either take Jeter’s roster spot if he goes on the 15-day DL, or New York will send down one of the young pitchers it recently promoted.

Backup shortstop Eduardo Nunez took over after Jeter left the 1-0 loss to the Indians.

Nearing his 37th birthday, Jeter is trying to become the 28th player in major league history to reach 3,000 hits, and the first to do it while with the Yankees.

Jeter is known for trying to play through injuries. For example, he was back in the lineup, bruises and all, the day after diving into the stands for that famous catch that bloodied his face in 2004 against Boston.

But he clearly was in trouble Monday night as soon as he took one step out of the batter’s box in the fifth. He went to a hospital after the early exit.

“He just walked off the field and you could tell he was done,” Girardi said after the game. “You don’t see him come out of games.”

Jeter and his teammates hoped he would be able to get the historic hit at Yankee Stadium. New York has three games left against Texas on this homestand, then goes on a six-game road trip to Wrigley Field in Chicago, and Cincinnati.

