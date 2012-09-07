A Huge Section Of The Yangtze River Mysteriously Turned Red

The Chongquing section of the Yangtze river in China has turned red. We were first alerted to this by Bill Bishop.
Authorities are investigating the strange occurrence — some are speculating that it’s just red silt. Bacteria called Chromatiaceae that thrive in low-oxygen environments are also known to turn massive water bodies red.
Here are some screenshots from Yixia.com:
Photo: Yixia.com
Photo: Yixia.com
And Chinese publications have also reported on the phenomenon:
Photo: news.163.com
Don’t Miss: A Look At Major Chinese Bridges That Have Collapsed In Recent Years >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.