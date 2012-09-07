A Huge Section Of The Yangtze River Mysteriously Turned Red

Mamta Badkar, Adam Taylor

The Chongquing section of the Yangtze river in China has turned red. We were first alerted to this by Bill Bishop.

Authorities are investigating the strange occurrence — some are speculating that it’s just red silt. Bacteria called Chromatiaceae that thrive in low-oxygen environments are also known to turn massive water bodies red.

Here are some screenshots from Yixia.com:

yangtze red

Photo: Yixia.com

yangtze red

Photo: Yixia.com

And Chinese publications have also reported on the phenomenon:

yangtze red

Photo: news.163.com

