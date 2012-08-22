The Yahoo's Sales VP Who Opted Out Of Marissa Mayer's Turnaround Just Joined The Facebook Ad Business

Nanigans is so happy about poaching Grabowski they made this drawing of him

A couple weeks ago, we broke the news that Marc Grabowski, Yahoo’s VP of North American sales, had quit the company.Now we know why.



He’s landed a big job, COO, at an ad tech startup called Nanigans.

Sources close to Yahoo management tell us Grabowski – and his relationships with agencies – will be missed at Big Purple.

Naningans co-founder and CEO Ric Calvillo sounds pretty happy about the turn of events.

From a statement:

“Marc understands all facets of online advertising, from sophisticated optimization techniques to the strategic opportunity that social advertising presents to businesses. We’re excited to have an online media veteran like Marc join our team during this time of high growth.”

Here is Nanigan’s boilerplate description of itself:

Nanigans develops market-leading Facebook Advertising software. The company’s Ad Engine™ platform automates the labour-intensive process of managing and optimising large-scale Facebook Advertising campaigns to maximise ROI. Chosen by leaders in social gaming, e-commerce, technology and financial services, every day Nanigans delivers over 2 billion Facebook Ad impressions that drive over 2 million performance events such as installs, registrations and purchases.

