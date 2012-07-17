The Yahoo Board Was Very Careful To Keep The Marissa Mayer News Away From Kara Swisher

Normally, Yahoo news breaks on AllThingsD. And normally, it’s reported by Kara Swisher, the site’s executive editor.
But today, the company announced a new CEO, Google VP Marissa Mayer, and the news did not break on AllThingsD, and the eventual story there was not written by Kara Swisher.
This was intentional, a source close to Yahoo’s board tells us.
This source says the board “found the source of the leaks” to Swisher.
“They were within management, [and] this was handled entirely by the board. We kept the senior management out the processes.”
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.