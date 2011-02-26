The Xoom's Video Camera Is A Dud

One of the biggest advantages the Xoom has over the iPad is it’s dual camera system for video chatting and shooting photos or video.



(Although that’s going to change in less than a week when we learn the details about the iPad 2).

In the meantime, we decided to test out the Xoom’s video recorder. It was awful, freezing twice while recording.

In other tests, pretty much any movement, whether by the camera or subjects being shot, appeared jerky.

You can see the results in the video we took around the Business Insider news room:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

