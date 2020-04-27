Insider's XI of the greatest soccer players who never lived up to their potential

Getty/Laurence Griffiths Mario Balotelli.

Whether its injury, a bad attitude, or a poor career decision, some soccer players simply don’t live up to their full potential.

Prime examples of such players include Mario Balotelli, Adriano, and Hatem Ben Arfa.

Find out who else makes Insider’s XI of players who didn’t live up to the hype below.

GK: Dida

Nation: Brazil

Clubs: Cruzeiro, AC Milan

Dida was a goalkeeper who was both brilliant and frustrating in equal measure.

During his time in Milan, the Brazilian established himself as one of the world’s best shot-stoppers. Unfortunately, he also became well known as having a propensity for errors and bottling it on the big occasion.

The most memorable example of the latter came against Leeds United in the Champions League in September 2000, when he fumbled a weak Lee Bowyer shot into his own net to hand the English side an unlikely 1-0 victory.

RB: Micah Richards

Nation: England

Clubs: Manchester City, Fiorentina, Aston Villa

Despite Roy Keane thinking otherwise, Micah Richards really did burst onto the scene.

After impressing in his breakthrough season at Manchester City, 18-year-old Richards became the youngest ever defender to represent England in November 2006.

With the world seemingly at his feet however, Richards was unable to match the hype, and in 2008 suffered a severe knee injury that would go on to bother him for the rest of his career.

“When I look back on my career, I know things could have gone better but I know I always gave everything I could, and I am content with that,” Richards wrote for the BBC in 2019.

“I am actually very proud of what I achieved.”

CB: Philippe Christanval

Nation: France

Clubs: Monaco, Barcelona, Marseille, Fulham

As a young centre back at Monaco, Christanval had it all – pace, power, skill, and a cool head.

In his breakthrough season, Christanval won France’s Young Player of the Year award as Monaco lifted the Ligue 1 title.

A dream move to Barcelona followed, unfortunately that’s where it all went wrong for the youngster, who failed to make any kind of impact and was released just two years later.

Spells with Marseille and Fulham followed, however after being released again by the latter, Christanval retired from football in 2009 after being unable to find a new club.

CB: Ledley King

Nation: England

Clubs: Tottenham Hotspur

Ledley King’s failure to fulfil his potential came down to injuries rather than anything else.

A Tottenham regular by the age of 20, King was threatening to displace either John Terry or Rio Ferdinand at the heart of England’s defence ahead of the 2006 World Cup.

However, a chronic knee problem and a broken foot meant he couldn’t travel. King’s knee continued to bother him throughout the rest of his career, often ruling him out of games and forcing him to train alone.

He retired from football in 2012 having missed over two seasons of action through injury.

LB: Roysten Drenthe

Nation: Netherlands

Clubs: Feyernoord, Real Madrid, Everton

In the mid-noughties, Roysten Drenthe was seen as the heir to Roberto Carlos’ throne at Real Madrid.

However, after failing to live up to the standards that convinced Madrid to pay Feyernoord $US15 million for his signature, Drenthe spent the coming years jumping from club to club, from England to Russia, and from Turkey to Abu Dhabi.

In 2017, he retired from professional football to pursue a career in rap music, telling The Daily Mail he was “fed up with all the stuff in the football world.”

RM: Ricardo Quaresma

Nation: Portugal

Clubs: Sporting Lisbon, Barcelona, Porto, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Besiktas

In 2020, Quaresma was the shining star of a Sporting Lisbon side that contained Cristiano Ronaldo.

But while Ronaldo has gone on to become one of football’s most successful ever players, Quaresma has jumped across Europe from club to club whilst continually failing to deliver.

Quaresma’s problems started at Barcelona, where he was described by Mundial as having the attitude of a petulant child. Said attitude followed him to Inter and later Besiktas, with the winger unable to conform to any of his manager’s ideologies.

When given the freedom to do as he wished, Quaresma shone, at Porto, for example, where he managed 60 goals in two spells.

CM: Ravel Morrison

Nation: England

Clubs: Manchester United, West Ham United, Lazio

As a youngster at Manchester United, manager at the time Sir Alex Ferguson described Morrison as “the best kid you will ever see,” according to TalkSPORT. Former United midfielder Paddy Crerand said Morrison was the best youngster he’d seen since George Best.

However, a number of legal troubles, including charges of witness intimidation, accusations of assault and domestic violence, and homophobic threats on Twitter, overshadowed what could have been.

Over the past decade, the 27-year-old has had spells with 11 clubs in Mexico, Sweden, Italy, and England, never lasting more than a season anywhere.

CM: Adel Taarabt

Nation: Morocco

Clubs: Tottenham Hotspur, QPR, AC Milan, Benfica

Never heard of Adel Taarabt? Immediately go to YouTube, type in his name, and prepare to be amazed.

While YouTube compilations aren’t really a fair representation of a player’s ability on the whole, in Taarabt’s case, they provide a real insight into just how talented the Moroccan midfielder was.

Now 30 and reinventing himself with Benfica, Taarabt says he blames only himself for never making it to the top.

“I don’t like to say these things about myself but a lot of people said after watching me play when I was younger that I was good enough to play for Real Madrid or Barcelona,” he told FourFourTwo. “It’s nobody else’s fault. It’s entirely my fault.”

LM: Hatem Ben-Arfa

Nation: France

Clubs: Marseille, Newcastle United, Nice, PSG

Magnificent at Marseille, teasing on Tyneside, and astonishing at the Allianz, Hatem Ben Arfa’s big career mistake came when he joined PSG in 2016.

“It is an honour that the club is giving me this opportunity, making this dream come true,” the Frenchman said after arriving at the club on a free transfer from Nice, according to Tifo Football. “I will do my utmost to represent my new team to the best of my abilities and to make our supporters proud.”

Unfortunately, Ben Arfa rarely got the chance to make anyone proud, achieving just eight starts in two miserable years at the Le Parc des Princes.

A solid season at Rennes followed in 2018/19, however he was subsequently released. Now 33, Ben Arfa is on the books at Spanish side Real Valladolid, but is again struggling for games.

ST: Adriano

Nation: Brazil

Clubs: Inter Milan, Parma, Flamengo, AS Roma

The tale Adriano’s fall from grace is one of heartbreak. Once among Europe’s most feared strikers, the Brazilian waned after the death of his father, Almir, in 2004.

“Adriano had a father who looked after him a lot and kept him in line,” Adriano’s former Inter Milan team-mate Javier Zanetti told FourFourTwo. “But then something unimaginable happened: he got a call from Brazil telling him that his father had died.

“I saw him cry. He threw the phone down and started screaming.”

Zanetti added: “He kept playing football, scoring goals and pointing to the sky, dedicating them to his father. But after that phone call, nothing was the same.”

ST: Mario Balotelli

Nation: Italy

Clubs: Inter Milan, Manchester City, AC Milan, Liverpool, Marseille, Nice

“Why always me?” Mario Balotelli famously revealed his shirt to say after scoring in the Manchester derby back in 2011.

The Italian has always found the headlines throughout his roller-coaster career. Unfortunately, it’s often been for the wrong reasons.

Setting his bathroom alight with fireworks, throwing darts at youth team players, and going to a strip club before a game are just a few of the crimes on his rap sheet. He’s also had a poor disciplinary record and often fallen out with his managers and teammates.

Amid that, there have been moments of genius – his performances at Euro 2012 (particularly in the semifinals against Germany) spring to mind. It’s a shame it didn’t happen more often.

