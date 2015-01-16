The Holiday Console War Winner Has Been Decided

The Xbox One outsold Sony’s PS4 over the holidays in the U.S., according to retail analyst NPD. Microsoft boasted about the win this afternoon.

Xbox said the console would continue being sold at $US349, a price cut Microsoft has held onto since November.

The PS4 has generally retailed for $US399, unbundled.

Not surprisingly, Xbox also sold more games for the Xbox One than Sony did for the PS4 over the holidays.

Microsoft hopes to keep the momentum going in 2015 by enticing gamers with new titles like “Rise of the Tomb Raider” and “Evolve.”

Microsoft will also need to replace Xbox’s so-called “Father of Invention,” Boyd Multerer, who left the company last month.

Both Xbox Live and Playstation Network were taken down”Lizard Squad,” a hacker gang, around Christmas. Lizard Squad reportedly hacked both networks “for the laughs” and to anger users, though that obviously didn’t affect the Xbox One’s sales.

