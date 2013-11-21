Photos That Show The Xbox One Is A Massive Console

We’ve been trying out the Xbox One and one thing is clear.

Microsoft’s next-generation console is big.

How big?

Just about every one of our coworkers who has taken a look has had the same reaction to its size — it’s bulky, clunky, and reminds them of a VCR.

We’ve compared the Xbox One with a few other consoles and household items for you to see how it shapes up.

The Xbox One is larger than Sony’s new PlayStation 4.

It’s also larger than Microsoft’s Xbox 360 Elite.

Here it is next to a Magnavox DVD and VCR player.

It makes this LG Blu-ray player look really tiny.

And here it is next to a Black & Decker toaster oven.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.