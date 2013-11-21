Photos That Show The Xbox One Is A Massive Console

Kirsten Acuna

We’ve been trying out the Xbox One and one thing is clear.

Microsoft’s next-generation console is big.

How big?

Just about every one of our coworkers who has taken a look has had the same reaction to its size — it’s bulky, clunky, and reminds them of a VCR.

We’ve compared the Xbox One with a few other consoles and household items for you to see how it shapes up.

The Xbox One is larger than Sony’s new PlayStation 4.

Ps4 xbox oneKirsten Acuna / Business Insider

It’s also larger than Microsoft’s Xbox 360 Elite.

Xbox 360 xbox oneKirsten Acuna / Business Insider
Xbox one 360Kirsten Acuna / Business Insider
Xbox one xbox 360Kirsten Acuna / Business Insider

Here it is next to a Magnavox DVD and VCR player.

Xbox one vcr dvd playerKirsten Acuna / Business Insider
Xbox one vcr boxKirsten Acuna / Business Insider

It makes this LG Blu-ray player look really tiny.

Blu ray player xbox oneKirsten Acuna / Business Insider

And here it is next to a Black & Decker toaster oven.

Toaster over xbox oneKirsten Acuna / Business Insider

