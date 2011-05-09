The X Factor Reunites Paula Abdul And Simon Cowell

Paula Abdul and Simon Cowell are together again. The former American Idol judges are reuniting on The X Factor. Judges Cheryl Cole and Antonio “L.A.” Reid have already signed on for the highly-anticipated singing competition, which began taping Sunday in Los Angeles and will debut on Fox in September.



Simon Cowell has been adamant in several British media interviews that he wanted his former American Idol sparring partner on The X Factor panel, so it remained a near-sure thing that some kind of deal could be worked out.

