The X-47B Drone Ushered In A Brave, Scary New World [PHOTOS]

The Navy’s X-47B autonomous drone reached a major milestone in 2011, and then last week when it took off and landed from a U.S. aircraft carrier.



It’s impossible to overestimate the impact this aircraft will have on drone use, its ethics, and the future of manned fighters.

But what is the X-47B and why is it so earth-shattering? Here’s a rundown on the bird and some shots of its ground-breaking achievement.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.