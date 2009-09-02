Environmental Group Disavows Shock Ad Evoking 9/11

UPDATE: The WWF is disavowing the advertisement, saying:



“WWF strongly condemns this offensive and tasteless ad and did not authorise its production or publication. It is our understanding that it was a concept offered by an outside advertising agency seeking our business in Brazil. The concept was summarily rejected by WWF and should never have seen the light of day. It is an unauthorised use of our logo and we are aggressively pursuing action to have it removed from websites where it is being currently featured. We strongly condemn the messages and the images portrayed in this ad. On behalf of WWF, here in the US and around the world, we can promise you this ad does not in any way reflect the thoughts and feelings of the people of our organisation.”

ORIGINAL: Well this is just a terrible advertisement, isn’t it?

The World Wildlife Fund is running an ad showing dozens of planes aimed at the World Trade centre with copy that that reads “The tsunami killed 100 times more people than 9/11. The planet is brutally powerful. Respect it. Preserve it.”

This award winning advertisement is supposed to get people to care about the planet. We think. We’re going to say it does more bad for the WWF, than good for the planet. As Gawker astutely notes September 11 as an advertising theme is not a good idea. Ever.

