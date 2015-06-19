The WSJ will lay off some staff, including many on the personal finance team, to focus on digital

There will be layoffs at the Wall Street Journal.

Capital New York reports that “a source with knowledge of the cuts said that today, fewer than 30 pink slips will be handed out, but that more will follow as the Journal proceeds with what multiple insiders have described in recent weeks as a broad reorganization of the newsroom with a focus on digital innovation and core coverage areas.”

The layoffs will apparently hit the WSJ’s editorial staffs in Europe and New York particularly hard. Here are more details from Capital:

A number of bureaus in Europe and Asia will be “reduced in size” while those in Prague and Helsinki will be closed. Additionally, “non-core blogs” will be shuttered, the small business group will be eliminated and the New York-based economics team consolidated. The personal finance team will likewise be scaled back.

The Journal apparently will beef up its digital focus after this round of layoffs. It is “in the process of creating dozens of new jobs in digital-journalism roles including mobile, interactive graphics and data,” according to Capital.

Much of the personal finance team was apparently laid off at some point Thursday, and other reporters took to twitter to vent.

NYT staff honour their competition on @WSJ personal finance team, many of whom laid off today, by tweeting their work at #wsjperfi @ronlieber

— Elizabeth Bernstein (@EBernsteinWSJ) June 18, 2015

Prediction: A lot more consumers are going to get ripped off thanks to what happened to #wsjperfi today.

— Helaine Olen (@helaineolen) June 18, 2015

However, it doesn’t look like the whole team was laid off. Jason Zweig, who writes about personal finance for the WSJ, tweeted:

Thanks for your support, all. WSJ personal-finance coverage isn’t being eliminated; the rumours of our death have been exaggerated. #WSJperfi

— Jason Zweig (@jasonzweigwsj) June 18, 2015

