The WSJ's 8 Women To Watch In Tech

The Wall Street Journal’s annual listicle dedicated to executives with two X-chromosomes is out. Eight of the list’s “50 Women to Watch” work in tech. (Though none at Dell, ahem.)



Anne Mulcahy, Chairman and Chief Executive, Xerox Corp. (XRX)

Sue Decker, President, Yahoo Inc. (YHOO)

Ursula M. Burns, President, Xerox Corp.

Julie Larson-Green, Corporate Vice President, Windows Experience, Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Laura Desmond, Chief Executive, Starcom MediaVest Group

Safra Catz, President, Oracle Corp. (ORCL)

Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer, Facebook Inc.

Padmasree Warrior, Chief Technology Officer, Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)

