The WSJ's 8 Women To Watch In Tech

The Wall Street Journal’s annual listicle dedicated to executives with two X-chromosomes is out. Eight of the list’s “50 Women to Watch” work in tech. (Though none at Dell, ahem.)
- Anne Mulcahy, Chairman and Chief Executive, Xerox Corp. (XRX)
- Sue Decker, President, Yahoo Inc. (YHOO)
- Ursula M. Burns, President, Xerox Corp.
- Julie Larson-Green, Corporate Vice President, Windows Experience, Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)
- Laura Desmond, Chief Executive, Starcom MediaVest Group
- Safra Catz, President, Oracle Corp. (ORCL)
- Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer, Facebook Inc.
- Padmasree Warrior, Chief Technology Officer, Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)
Read more at the Wall Street Journal.
