The WSJ's 8 Women To Watch In Tech

Nicholas Carlson

The Wall Street Journal’s annual listicle dedicated to executives with two X-chromosomes is out. Eight of the list’s “50 Women to Watch” work in tech. (Though none at Dell, ahem.)

  • Anne Mulcahy, Chairman and Chief Executive, Xerox Corp. (XRX)
  • Sue Decker, President, Yahoo Inc. (YHOO)
  • Ursula M. Burns, President, Xerox Corp.
  • Julie Larson-Green, Corporate Vice President, Windows Experience, Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)
  • Laura Desmond, Chief Executive, Starcom MediaVest Group
  • Safra Catz, President, Oracle Corp. (ORCL)
  • Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer, Facebook Inc.
  • Padmasree Warrior, Chief Technology Officer, Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)

