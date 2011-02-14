The WSJ Invents A Spike In Social Security Costs

The WSJ referred to, “a future spike in the projected costs of Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security.” While the costs of Medicare and Medicaid are projected to rise rapidly due to rapidly rising private sector health care costs, the cost of Social Security is projected to increase only modestly. Furthermore, according to the Congressional Budget Office, the higher cost of Social Security will be fully covered through the year 2039 by the Social Security trust fund.





