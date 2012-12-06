The WSJ Had A Cook Interview, Too, But Bloomberg Beat It To The Punch

Photo: Flickr Jon Keegan

7:00 AM eastern was a painful minute for the Wall Street Journal this morning.That’s because that’s when Bloomberg BusinessWeek published its massive, “exclusive” interview with Apple CEO Tim Cook.



A source tells us that the Wall Street Journal also had Cook in for a visit during his recent New York media tour.

For whatever reason, Bloomberg got its interview up first.

Perhaps the Tim Cook visit was “on background” – meaning: not for publication, and just for information purposes.

Either way: Ouch.

(Cook also met with Brian Williams of NBC, and that interview is coming tonight.)

