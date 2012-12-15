Media Reports Named The Wrong Lanza As The Sandy Hook Shooter

Following reports that the Connecticut mass shooting suspect was named Ryan Lanza, many media outlets linked to the Facebook account of a Ryan Lanza from Newtown, Conn. The account has since been taken down.

This Ryan Lanza’s picture and information about him was featured on Fox, CBS, and many other outlets.

However, it appears to be the wrong guy. The New York Post has reported that the name of the suspect is actually Adam Lanza. According to reports over at the Newtown Patch, sources say Ryan Lanza has told friends his “developmentally disabled brother may have committed the crime”. It is believed that Adam Lanza may have taken his brother’s ID.

A number of people were friends with Ryan Lanza on Facebook say that Lanza has been posting that he is not the shooter (the posts can apparently only be seen by those who are friends with Lanza).

One Twitter user, Andrew Fletcher, tweeted this apparent screenshot from Lanza’s account:

Another user, Matt Bors, tweeted this apparent screenshot:

Get the latest info on the shooting here >

