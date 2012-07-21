The WRONG James Holmeses Are Being Bombarded With Facebook Requests

James Holmes, not the Colorado shooting suspect

Photo: Facebook

In the aftermath of the tragedy in the Colorado movie theatre, the suspect was identified as James Holmes, a 24-year-old white man.But in a rush to glean anything they could about the suspect, reporters apparently contacted the wrong guys.



From the Facebook wall of one such James Holmes:

“I appreciate the fact that you are trying to become better-informed about the occurrences last night in Aurora, but you have been somewhat mislead, in that I am not the man who did it,” Holmes wrote.

“But I would appreciate if you would read this particular post an not assume that it would be interesting to be friends with someone on Facebook who is very probably going to be in jail and not be able to confirm your friend requests anyway,” that wrong Holmes added.

Meanwhile, another James Holmes posted this photo, which Buzzfeed wrote about earlier today:



