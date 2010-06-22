The Wrap Redesigns Its Website, Has A New 'Major' Hire; Nikki Finke Still Isn't Buying It

Back in April, when Hollywood news website TheWrap.com announced it had secured $2 million in a second funding round, founder and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman told paidContent’s Rafat Ali that the money “will be used for expansion of news coverage … including a redesign that’s coming later in summer.”



Looks like the redesign launched over the weekend. (Here’s Waxman’s post introducing the new site.)

“This was done to address ongoing tech problems,” Waxman told us. “The site has been completely rebuilt from scratch, and you will see new functionalities roll out over the next few weeks.”

As for the other part of The Wrap’s planned “expansion of news coverage,” Waxman said a new hire is in the works—a “major name you will recognise.”

She declined to tell us who, but said the hire would work out of New York, where media writer Dylan Stableford and TV reporter John Consoli are based. (Waxman also recently hired former Gawker contributor Hunter Walker to cover TV out of L.A., filling the shoes of Joe Adalian, who bolted for a gig at New York magazine’s Vulture blog.)

We asked Waxman what The Wrap’s traffic was like in April and May.

“We’re still at about 1 million uniques, 2 mill page views,” she said in an email.

According to Comscore (which is usually below internal measures), the site’s U.S. traffic was 357,000 uniques and 1 million total pageviews.

Compete.com does show that The Wrap’s traffic has been climbing over the past year.

It also shows that The Wrap is still behind Nikki Finke’s Deadline.com. (Waxman and Finke have been known to feud in the past.) Meanwhile, Comscore puts Deadline.com’s May traffic at 1.1 million uniques and 6 million total pageviews.

We called Finke to see if she had a comment on The Wrap’s redesign.

“It’s re-arranging deck chairs on the Titanic,” she said, before reiterating claims she’s previously reported about The Wrap’s “deteriorating” financial situation.

“Her site gets no attention and no traffic,” Finke said. “It’s for sale to anybody because they need to dump it. I just wish The Crap would stop stealing our content and putting some junior staffer’s byline on it. That is beneath contempt.”

We emailed Waxman for a response but she declined.

