The Woz Debut Nears on Dancing With the Stars

Dan Colarusso

Monday night Steve Wozniak makes his debut on Dancing With the Stars. Now, we know he’ll never live up to the Cheetah Girl we fell hard for a couple of seasons ago, but the Woz told Wired that, statistically, a little bit of popular support could get him through the first round.

He also told them he was scared to death at his first practice.

“The day I was supposed to meet my dancing partner, I was actually shaking. It felt like a vacuum had sucked out all my nerve channels. Then we had a practice and I thought, ‘Oh my God, I don’t know if I can ever learn a complete dance.’ But I’ve been working really hard. I have some hopes to get through the first week. “

