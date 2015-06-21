'We got a 20-pound box of bacon' -- 13 people reveal their worst wedding gifts

Buying the perfect wedding gift is a science. The formula calls for exact measurements of thought, practicality, and humour.

If you fail, the internet will make sure you never forget.

We scrolled through three wedding gift forums on Weddingbee, Reddit, and DISboards and plucked out the most bizarre gifts.

If you have a wedding coming up, treat this as guide to what not to buy.

'A package of paper plates.' -- pigletgirl, DISboards 'We got a box of bacon, and I'm talking like 20 pounds of bacon.' -- Pupperoni, Weddingbee 'So far the weirdest one has been a basket that held the movie It's a Wonderful Life (best thing from the basket), a loaf of bread that was already expired before my wedding day, and a container of salt.' -- luv2shop08, Weddingbee 'My best friend and her husband got an S&M kit from her unassuming, demure 65-year-old aunt!' -- pixiefatale, Weddingbee 'A big black glass monkey sculpture from my husband's friends. Afterwards, one of the wives pulled me aside, apologised for such a strange gift, said that they're never letting the boys go shopping on their own again, and that we were welcome to return it.' -- jenangeles, Weddingbee 'Used spices.' -- FortForever, DISboards

