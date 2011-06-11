The 15 Ugliest Uniforms In Sports History

Photo: SBRadio

Plenty of people wear ugly uniforms. Little league squads sport disgusting maroon t-shirts sponsored by Ace Hardware. Your rec league softball team plays in too big, florescent green apparel.Professional sports teams, on the other hand, really don’t have an excuse. They have enough money to hire fashion experts to create something cool and unembarassing to wear.



And yet, a surprising amount of teams take the field, court, or rink wearing outfits with more clashing colours than a kaleidoscope. Losing is tough, but taking the baseball field wearing shorts might be worse.

Get ready to see some jerseys that will make you want to reach for your handy dandy eye bleach.

15. The Oregon Ducks football team can be seen from space (2006-present) The green socked unis are the worst uniforms Oregon has to offer. 1977 called, they want their neon back. While the Oregon uniforms are popular in a lot of circles, they are busy, un-matching messes. The wings on the shoulder pads are tacky and those socks are inexcusable. 14. The Phoenix Coyotes home uniforms (2003-present) No wonder they are having attendance issues. The coyote on the front of the jersey looks it is yawning, which is not the fiercest thing a coyote has ever done. The solid red uniforms are uninspired, and an expansion era hockey team can't go for the traditional hockey uniform look simply because there is nothing vintage about them. 13. The Philadelphia Flyers used to wear pants (1981-1983) Hockey pants do make at least a little sense, but a team as rich with tradition as the Flyers are can't radically change their uniforms like that. Hockey players wear shorts. That's the bottom line. Good grief. The green on green jersey with an EKG line in the centre appears lazy. Also, Charlie Brown wasn't the most athletic person in the world. These colours have been used by every fast food chain in the country, They're baseball players, not Burger King employees! The vintage Astros uniform has become popular in some circles, but where are the buttons? Baseball uniforms are supposed to have buttons. 10. Philadelphia Eagles 1933 Uniforms (Brought Back For One Game In 2007) This throwback uniform trend thing that sports teams are doing needs to stop immediately. Here's exhibit A. The Eagles have great forest green uniforms. There's nothing Philadelphia Eagles about these jerseys. 9. The Quebec Nordiques never once had good uniforms (1972-1994) These jerseys had a massive identity crisis. Their logo looks eerily similar to the GOP elephant. Is it supposed to be an N or a pachyderm? 8. Denver Nuggets Rainbows (1981-1993) If these jerseys had double rainbows instead, there would be no issue. Instead, the uniform looks like what used to happen when you left your TV on too long at night. 7. Jorge Campos' goalie kits (1988-2004) Strikers intentionally aimed at Campos more than any other goalie in history. Campos designed them himself, but he had absolutely no regard for basic fashion laws. 6. The Toronto Raptors pinstriped jerseys(1995-1999) Did Nickelodeon design these jerseys? Toronto somehow made the raptor look like a harmless animal. Plus, the logo is way too big on the jersey. 5. San Diego Padres Yellow And Browns (1972-73) At least if any Padre wanted a hot dog before the game, they wouldn't need to worry about mustard stains. Solid yellow uniforms are simply a no-no. 4. Vancouver Canucks V-Necks (1978-1985) What's up with these colours being popular in the 70s? The Canucks players looked like really pathetic superheros in these get ups. This was a failed attempt at being intimidating. The V in V-neck apparently stood for Victory, but we think that it stands for vomit. 3. John Daly's golf clothes are all terrible (1987-present) Either John Daly is the most ironic dude in the world, or he rolls around in his closet with the lights off and leaves with whatever sticks. Seriously, how much effort does Daly put into his attire? 2. The Chicago White Sox wore shorts on August 8th, 1976 If people who try out for baseball teams get kicked out immediately for showing up on the field with shorts, how on earth did a baseball team with a history dating back to the late 19th century get away with this? How on earth are you supposed to slide in these things? 1. Kentucky Wildcats wore denim uniforms in 1996 The sheer lack of thought here is impressive. Why didn't the Wildcats just put on work boots and complete the set? Jeans and basketball do not mix. Have you ever tried to play basketball in jeans? It's a good way to ruin them. Here are some jerseys that aren't eyesores The 25 Best Selling NFL Jerseys >>>

