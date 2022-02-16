NYC riders top the list of Uber’s worst-rated passengers. See the other cities with the lowest rider ratings.

A passenger enters an Uber at LaGuardia Airport in New York, March 15, 2017. Seth Wenig/AP Photo

Uber on Wednesday revealed the lowest and highest customer ratings per city.

While New York City tops the list as the city with the worst passengers, San Antonio is the best.

Uber also released a new privacy center tool for users to see their ratings per ride.

Start spreading the news: New York City has the most poorly behaved Uber riders in the country.

The nation’s largest city ranked number one on a list of lowest average rider ratings among large US cities, according to a survey conducted by Uber and shared with Insider. Passenger ratings range from one to five stars, and are based on a variety of factors, including cleanliness, punctuality, safety, and overall respect for the driver and other passengers.

The survey, which also tracked the highest-rated cities, comes on the heels of Uber unveiling a new privacy center feature that allows users to view a comprehensive breakdown of their ratings per ride on the app to get a better understanding of their score.

“We hope that by giving users a peek into how their rating is calculated, we can help encourage positive experiences between riders and drivers on every trip,” Zach Singleton, head of privacy and equity products at Uber, said in a statement.

While New York may have the worst passengers, its not alone in its low rankings. Take a closer look at the lowest average rider ratings by region, below:

New York Seattle Washington, D.C. Boston Minneapolis – St. Paul San Francisco Philadelphia Los Angeles Baltimore-Maryland Chicago

On the flipside, passengers in San Antonio held the highest rider averages, according to the survey. Here are the other cities that rounded out the list of top 10 highest average rider rating among large US cities:

San Antonio St. Louis Nashville Salt Lake City Kansas City Sacramento Tampa Bay Charlotte Las Vegas Portland

“By offering more transparency and easier access to your data, we hope this gives you all you need to have a 5-star experience on every ride,” Uber wrote in a blog post announcing its new privacy center on Wednesday.