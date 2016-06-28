The worst type of shirt a man can wear, according to women -- and what to wear instead

Getty/Daniel Boczarski Imitate literally anyone but Guy Fieri.

Men are probably feeling pretty confused right about now.

For a while we’ve been saying that your shirt should bear absolutely no graphics of any kind. That includes button-up shirts with flames on them (à la Guy Fieri), as well as your well-intentioned graphic T-shirts from college.

And we still maintain that both of those shirts should not be worn. Flame shirts were even named the worst possible thing a man can wear by women in an r/AskWomen subreddit thread, where Redditors can use gender symbols to signify that they are either a man or a woman. Flame shirts earned 319 upvotes to be named the worst.

Graphic tees are just generally childish and shouldn’t be worn by anyone old enough to drink legally.

It used to be as simple as that. Now, however, Hawaiian-style shirts are starting to trend, leading men to wear bolder patterns that may be confused with the garish bowling-style shirts you’ll find on the racks of your local discount store. But in reality, the “new Hawaiian” style is something different altogether.

Here’s what the more stylish Hawaiian shirts look like:

Confusing, right? The difference is pretty subtle, but it’s important.

While flame shirts and other graphic shirts aim to be loud, tacky, and all-around garish, these quieter Hawaiian prints are anything but that. The prints are mostly understated considering how large they are, and they’re on muted backgrounds that don’t draw as much attention to themselves. The prints politely ask for attention, while the graphics straight-up demand attention in a “look-at-me” way. Graphics are loud for the sake of being loud, while the Hawaiian-style prints are a little more artsy about it.

Still confused? Think palms instead of flames, florals instead of tribal prints, and Ryan Gosling instead of Guy Fieri.

However, there’s no doubt the line has been blurred. Just remember that the two are separate and distinct.

