The 10 Worst Trading Losses Of All Time

Photo: Photoshop by Business Insider

Everyone has been talking about JPMorgan’s $2 billion trading loss in the bank’s Chief Investment Office in London related to derivatives trades that was revealed last month. We’ve already seen the bank’s chief executive officer Jamie Dimon appear on Capitol Hill twice to testify and a spate of federal regulators and agencies are said to be looking into the matter.



Multi-billion dollar trading losses aren’t new to the Street.

Believe it or not, there are plenty of trading losses that surpass JPMorgan’s recent blunder.

We’ve put together a countdown of the top 10 trading losses of all time, which JPMorgan is now a part of.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.