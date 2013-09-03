Facebook Employees Reveal 16 Awful Things About Working At Facebook

Illustration: Ellis Hamburger Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook

Facebook has often been regarded as one of the best places to work in the tech industry.

After all, their interns make $US25,000 more than the average citizen.

And famously, employees on Glassdoor voted Facebook the No.1 best company to work for overall.

Not bad, right?

Wrong, according to some Facebook employees, both past and present, in an open thread on Quora.

Various engineers, software developers, and anonymous sources from Facebook’s front lines divulge the details about the worst things about working for the social network.

From the lack of office professionalism (tasked to fold the boss’s laundry?) to complaints of Mark Zuckerberg’s “holier than thou” attitude, we’ve rounded up some of the most interesting details.

To be clear, we’re not saying these complaints represent the average experience. These are just the opinions of a small number of individuals.

Every large company has its detractors, including Facebook. Here’s what they have to say.

