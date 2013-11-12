Former Victoria's Secret Employee Reveals The Three Worst Things About The Job

A former Victoria’s Secret employee has revealed the worst things about working at the lingerie chain.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, first posted about her experience on Quora. We reached out to her find out a bit more.

While the worker stressed that Victoria’s Secret was often a “fun and glamorous place” full of fun people, she told us that the job also had its pitfalls.

She said these were the worst things about working there.

The job can get tedious. “Think of the panty bar (that huge table covered in panties, with drawer upon drawer of, yes, you guessed it, more panties below). Think of how messed up it looks during sales, towards the end of a busy day, etc. Think of how quick and easy it is to mess it up when hunting for a certain size and colour. Now think of how much work it is to recover it every day and night,” she wrote.

Some customers are entitled. “You’ll meet some good customers, who make you smile in return for your efforts. And then you’ll meet the other ones, who will treat you like you’re stupid, you’re worthless, like you’re trying to make life more difficult for them (why, oh WHY would I ever do that?), like they’re entitled to special treatment, special discounts, or free things,” the former employee wrote.

It’s everything a retail job entails. “It means some very early morning shifts (think of Black Friday!), a lot of late evening shifts (no one goes home until the store is recovered), and many six-day work weeks. It means never being off when other people are — their times off are your busiest days! It means always being go-go-go. It means a low pay-to-work-done ratio,” she wrote.

