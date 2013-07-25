The 13 Most Notorious Alleged Criminals In Tech History

While the tech industry has a reputation for attracting shy but well-meaning nerds, the vast amounts of money involved mean that it also brings in people with shadier intentions.



There are the hackers, who break into networks and systems for fun or profit.

There are the leakers, who use their access to the knowledge and information at their finger tips to start public discussions about things that were previously corporate or government secrets.

And then there are the frauds, the people who are selling something that doesn’t exist.

