The 10 Worst States For Small Businesses

Small business success depends on more than just a good business plan.Where you start up can impact your bottom line as well, considering state and local taxes, employment policies, the unemployment rate and other factors specific to your area.
Here are the worst places to start a small business, according to the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council and the annual Pollina corporate real estate study outlining the best and worst states for business overall.
Small businesses in Connecticut are hit with high corporate income and capital gains taxes. And companies that are particularly dependent on fuel or electricity to run pay high gasoline and diesel taxes and the second-highest electricity costs in the country, according to the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council.
And one thing that may be hard on small businesses but good for their employees is that there are a lot of health insurance requirements, which can be costly to small companies, the organisation reports.
Small businesses and their employees pay high taxes across the board in Minnesota, where personal income, individual capital gains, corporate income, corporate capital gains taxes and unemployment taxes are high, according to the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council.
And while the state now provides incentives for companies that create green jobs and provides subsidies for less environmentally damaging ethanol and biodiesel, these measures don't do much to improve the overall job market, and 'programs that are most successful in generating jobs are those that are flexible and can be used by the highest number of employers,' according to the Pollina study.
Small businesses in Massachusetts face high utility costs and high corporate income and corporate capital gains taxes.
In 2008, the governor of Massachusetts sought to legalise gambling in order to raise revenue, according to the Pollina study. And despite that, there's still high state and local government spending, according to the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council.
Since Hawaii is so far from the continental United States, residents and businesses there face very high gas and diesel taxes and the highest electric utility costs in the country, according to the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council.
Hawaii has the highest personal income tax and consumption-based tax rates as well, the group reports.
Small businesses in the small state of Rhode Island face high gas and diesel taxes and high electricity costs. Plus there are high unemployment taxes and the state has the highest number of health insurance requirements in the country which could be costly to small companies.
There are also high corporate income and corporate capital gains taxes and high property taxes in the state, according to the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council.
Small businesses in Maine don't have to worry to much about crime, but the state isn't known for being pro-business, according to the Pollina study.
Businesses in the state face high electricity costs, high workers compensation costs and health insurance mandates that could get expensive, according to the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council. Plus there are high personal income, individual capital gains, property, corporate income, and corporate capital gains taxes in Maine, the Council reports.
Vermont isn't known as a business-friendly state either. There are high electricity costs, high workers' comp costs and high personal income, individual capital gains, corporate income, and corporate capital gains taxes in Vermont, small business advocates say.
Vermont is another state that has sought to legalise gambling in order to boost revenue, according to the Pollina study. Stores that set up shop in Vermont don't have to worry much though. The state has a low crime rate, according to the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council.
California was hard-hit by the real estate market collapse and some areas in the state have extremely high jobless rates, meaning small businesses could have trouble drumming up business in here since more residents here don't have much disposable income.
And California has the highest gas and diesel taxes in the country, high electricity costs, high workers' compensation cost and unemployment taxes and an additional tax on S-Corporations, according to the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council. S-Corporations can actually tax the advantaged in other states.
Small businesses can face stiff competition in New York. Plus there are high electricity costs and gas and diesel taxes, according to the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council, which can hurt companies that rely on drivers.
To fund high state and local government spending, New Yorkers pay high personal income, individual capital gains, corporate income, and corporate capital gains taxes, high property taxes and high consumption-based taxes which apply to goods and services.
Businesses that own their property in New Jersey pay the second highest property taxes in the nation, but to fund high government spending, there are high personal income, individual capital gains, corporate income, and corporate capital gains taxes.
As as New Yorkers who get gas in New Jersey know, gas and diesel taxes are relatively low here. Plus, goods and services aren't taxed as much here as in other states, the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council reports.
