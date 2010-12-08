The Worst Sports Cities According To Income Taxes

Newest White Sock Adam Dunn

When a free agent athlete decides to change cities, there are many things to consider — the length of the contract offer, the strength of the organisation, the reputation of the coaches, teammates, weather, geography, and nightlife.However, there’s one consideration that isn’t often talked about — taxes.



If a player chooses to live in the city he plays in, as most do*, then simply picking the wrong location can affect his income by more than 10%.

When it comes to attracting free agents, tax rates can give some franchises a huge strategic advantage.

A $10 million offer means more coming a team in Texas (where there is no income tax) and say, California, where double digit taxes take a big bite.

So where is the best place to play if you want to avoid those huge dings to your paycheck?

(*We know that technically, some of these teams do not play within the city that bears their name and athletes aren’t required to live where they play. Still, the biggest city that’s closest to the stadium is their most likely home.)

Remember, the top U.S. federal tax rate — which almost all pro athletes fall into — is 35% So add that to whatever you're paying in the following with state and municipalities ... #38 (tie): Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio, Texas — 0% There is no state or city income tax in Texas. Home of the ...

Dallas

Cowboys (NFL)

Rangers (MLB)

Mavericks (NBA)

Stars (NHL) Houston Texans (NFL)

Astros (MLB)

Rockets (NBA) San Antonio Spurs (NBA) #38 (tie): Miami, Jacksonville, Orlando, and Tampa, Florida — 0% There are no state or city income taxes in Florida. Home of the ... Jacksonville Jaguars (NFL) Miami Dolphins (NFL)

Heat (NBA)

Marlins (MLB)

Panthers (NHL) Orlando Magic (NBA) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NFL)

Rays (MLB)

Lightning (NHL) #38 (tie): Nashville and Memphis, Tennessee — 0% There is no state income tax in Tennessee. There are also no income taxes in any city in Tennessee. Home of the ... Nashville Titans (NFL)

Predators (NHL) Memphis Grizzlies (NBA) #38: (tie): Seattle, Washington — 0% There is no state income tax in Washington and no city income tax in Seattle. Home of the ... Seahawks (NFL)

Mariners (MLB) #37: Chicago, Illinois — 3.0% Illinois has a 3.0% state income tax. Chicago has no city income tax. Home of the ... Bears (NFL)

Cubs (MLB)

White Sox (MLB)

Bulls (NBA)

Blackhawks (NHL) #36: Indianapolis, Indiana — 3.4% Indiana has a 3.4% state income tax. Indianapolis has no city income tax. Home of the ... Colts (NFL)

Pacers (NBA) #35: Phoenix, Arizona — 4.54% Arizona has a state income tax of 4.54%. Phoenix has no city income tax. Home of the ... Cardinals (NFL)

Diamondbacks (MLB)

Suns (NBA)

Coyotes (NHL) #34: Denver, Colorado — 4.63% Colorado has a 4.63% state income tax. In Denver, there is a $5.75 monthly tax for earnings over $500. Home of the ... Broncos (NFL)

Rockies (MLB)

Nuggets (NBA)

Avalanche (NHL) #33: Salt Lake City, Utah — 5.0% Utah has a 5.0% state income tax. Salt Lake City has no city income tax. Home of the ... Jazz (NBA) #32: Boston, Massachusetts — 5.3% There is a 5.3% income tax in Massachusetts. Boston has no city income tax. Home of the ... Patriots (NFL)

Red Sox (MLB)

Celtics (NBA)

Bruins (NHL) #31: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma — 5.5% Oklahoma has a 5.5% income tax. Oklahoma has no city income tax. Home of the ... Thunder (NBA) #29 (tie): New Orleans, Louisiana — 6.0% Louisiana has a 6.0% state income tax. New Orleans has no city income tax. Home of the ... Saints (NFL)

Hornets (NBA) #29 (tie): Atlanta, Georgia — 6.0% Georgia has a 6.0% state income tax. Atlanta has no city income tax. Home of the ... Falcons (NFL)

Braves (MLB)

Hawks (NBA)

Thrashers (NHL) #28: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — 6.07% Pennsylvania has a 3.0% state income tax. Pittsburgh has a 3.07% city income tax. Home of the ... Steelers (NFL)

Pirates (MLB)

Penguins (NHL) #27: Detroit, Michigan — 6.85% Michigan has a 4.35% state income tax. Detroit has a 2.50% city income tax. Home of the ... Lions (NFL)

Tigers (MLB)

Pistons (NBA)

Red Wings (NHL) #25 (tie): Kansas City and St. Louis, Missouri — 7.0% Missouri has a 6.0% state income tax. Kansas City and St. Louis both have 1.0% city income taxes. Home of the ... Kansas City Chiefs (NFL)

Royals (MLB) St. Louis Rams (NFL)

Cardinals (MLB)

Blues (NHL) #24: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — 7.05% Pennsylvania has a 3.07% state income tax. Philadelphia has a 3.98% city income tax. Home of the ... Eagles (NFL)

Phillies (MLB)

76ers (NBA)

Flyers (NHL) #20 (tie): Green Bay and Milwaukee, Wisconsin – 7.75% Wisconsin has a 7.75% state income tax. Green Bay and Milwaukee have no city income taxes. Home of the ... Green Bay Packers (NFL) Milwaukee Brewers (MLB)

Bucks (NBA) #20 (tie): Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina — 7.75% North Carolina has a 7.75% state income tax. Charlotte and Raleigh have no city income taxes. Home of the ... Charlotte Panthers (NFL)

Bobcats (NBA) Raleigh Hurricanes (NHL) #19: Minneapolis, Minnesota — 7.85% Minnesota has a 7.85% state income tax. Minneapolis has no city income tax. Home of the ... Vikings (NFL)

Twins (MLB)

Timberwolves (NBA)

Wild (NHL) #17 (tie): Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio — 8.24% Ohio has a 6.24% state income tax. Cleveland and Columbus have 2.0% city income taxes. Home of the ... Cleveland Browns (NFL)

Indians (MLB)

Cavaliers (NBA) Columbus Blue Jackets (NHL) #16: Cincinnati, Ohio — 8.34% Ohio has a 6.24% state income tax. Cincinnati has a 2.10% city income tax. Home of the ... Bengals (NFL)

Reds (MLB) #15: Washington, D.C. — 8.5% Washington, D.C. has a 8.5% income tax. Home of the ... Redskins (NFL)

Nationals (MLB)

Wizards (NBA)

Capitals (NHL) #12 (tie): Buffalo and Uniondale, New York — 8.97% New York has a 8.97% state income tax. Uniondale and Buffalo have no city income taxes. Home of the ... Buffalo Bills (NFL)

Sabres (NHL) Uniondale (Nassau County)

Islanders (NHL) #12 (tie): East Rutherford, New Jersey — 8.97% New Jersey has a 8.97% state income tax. Home of the ...

'New York' Jets (NFL)

Giants (NFL) #11: Baltimore, Maryland — 9.3% Maryland has a 6.25% state income tax. Baltimore has a 3.05% city income tax. Home of the ... Ravens (NFL)

Orioles (MLB) #10: Newark, New Jersey — 9.97% New Jersey has a 8.97% state income tax. Newark has a 1.00% city income tax. Home of the ... Nets (NBA)

Devils (NHL) #4 (Tie): Anaheim, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, and San Jose, California — 10.55% California has a 10.55% state income tax. Anaheim, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, and San Jose have no city income taxes. Home of the ... Anaheim Angels (MLB)

Ducks (NHL) Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB)

Lakers (NBA)

Clippers (NBA)

Kings (NHL) Oakland Raiders (NFL)

Athletics (MLB)

Warriors (NBA) Sacramento Kings (NHL) San Diego Chargers (NFL)

Padres (MLB) San Jose Sharks (NHL) #3: Portland, Ore. — 11.63% Oregon has a 11.0% state income tax. Portland has a 0.6318% city income tax. Home of the ... Trail Blazers (NBA) #2: San Francisco, California — 12.05% California has a 10.55% state income tax. San Francisco has a 1.50% city income tax. Home of the ... 49ers (NFL)

Giants (MLB) #1: New York City — 12.618% New York has a 8.97% state income tax. New York City has a 3.648% city income tax. Home of the ... Yankees (MLB)

Mets (MLB)

Knicks (NBA)

Rangers (NHL) And don't forget about Canada ... Athletes in Canada pay a 29% federal income tax, plus the following tax for the province they live in: Quebec - 24% (53% total) Montreal Alouettes (Canadian Football League)

Montreal Canadiens (NHL) Manitoba - 17.4% Winnipeg Blue Bombers (CFL) Saskatchewan - 15%

Rough Riders (CFL) British Columbia - 14.7% BC Lions (CFL)

Vancouver Canucks (NHL) Ontario - 11.6% Toronto Argonauts (CFL)

Toronto Blue Jays (MLB)

Toronto Maple Leafs (NHL)

Toronto Raptors (NBA)

Ottawa Senators (NHL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats (CFL) Alberta - 10% Calgary Stampeders (CFL)

Edmonton Eskimos (CFL)

