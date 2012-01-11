The Dumbest, Most Embarrassing Uniform Blunders Of All Time

Photo: D.C. Sports Bog
A team’s jersey is a form of identity. People can recognise a Green Bay Packers jersey from a mile away.One would think jersey manufacturers would check, double check, and probably even triple check the team’s spelling before shipping them off to be worn.
But sometimes, spelling errors slip by, and players end up wearing jerseys with their own team’s name spelled wrong.
Hey Victoria's Secret, maybe stick to lingerie. That's Michigan's fight song on a Michigan State t-shirt.
Winning the NIT is already not very cool. Having your school's name misspelled on its NIT champs t-shirt? Even worse.
