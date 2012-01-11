The Dumbest, Most Embarrassing Uniform Blunders Of All Time

Lorenzo Arguello
Washington Redskins

Photo: D.C. Sports Bog

A team’s jersey is a form of identity. People can recognise a Green Bay Packers jersey from a mile away.One would think jersey manufacturers would check, double check, and probably even triple check the team’s spelling before shipping them off to be worn.

But sometimes, spelling errors slip by, and players end up wearing jerseys with their own team’s name spelled wrong.

John Wall doesn't look happy to be wearing a misspelled Kentucky jersey

Who the heck are the Redsikins?

Hey Victoria's Secret, maybe stick to lingerie. That's Michigan's fight song on a Michigan State t-shirt.

Even our nation's military academies are not immune

It's kind of hard to pronounce Cincinnati without that first i

Umm...yeah, those are two DIFFERENT baseball teams on the same sweatshirt

Winning the NIT is already not very cool. Having your school's name misspelled on its NIT champs t-shirt? Even worse.

San FranciCso, that's fun to say!

Now take a look at how NBA uniforms have changed over the years...

THEN AND NOW: NBA Uniforms Through The Decades >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.