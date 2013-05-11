These Are The Worst Rooms For Rent In Los Angeles

$325/a month per bed in West Adams, LA.

Los Angeles is the city of dreams, Hollywood, and the paparazzi. It also has some really terrible rooms for rent.



Inspired by a Tumblr showing the most terrible rooms/shares on NYC Craigslist that recently went viral, we decided to comb the listings and see if things were as bad in LA.

The options we found were all far less than $1,500 — the standard monthly rent in Los Angeles — but most were shared rooms or creepy roommate situations you wouldn’t wish on your worst enemy.

