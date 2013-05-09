These Are The Worst Rooms For Rent In New York City

A bedroom in Prospect Lefferts Park is renting these two bunkbeds for $600 and $500 a piece.

A new Tumblr that shows the most terrible listings on New York Craigslist’s rooms/shares section is going viral.



“This blog is a product of the many months of frustration that comes with searching for decent, affordable housing in New York,” explained Ryan, THE WORST ROOM Tumblr creator, in an email to Business Insider.

“I am originally from Kentucky and upon moving here 5 years ago I always wanted to find a comfortable place to call home, a place I could really settle into.”

Click here to jump right to the awful apartments >

As a young freelance cinematographer, Ryan’s budget is $1,000 a month, and even when he does find decent postings on Craigslist, they are either too expensive or no one responds to his emails, he said.

The rooms featured on the blog range in price from $300 to $1,900 a month, but they are all cramped, dirty, and plain awful-looking.

“I am very fortunate to have a car that was given to me by my grandmother that functions as my mobile closet,” he told us. “I am also very grateful to have numerous friends that have let me sleep on their floors, couches, and beds until I find something worthwhile and affordable. I’ve still got the car as a backup in case I need to spend a night in it. It’s more ideal than some of the places I find online.”

The most awful listing he’s seen so far on his search are a pair of bunk beds in Prospect Lefferts Gardens in Brooklyn. “The only thing more ridiculous than asking someone to pay $500/month to share a bed is asking someone else to pay $600/month to share the same bed,” he wrote.

We’ve selected some of the worst of the worst from Ryan’s Tumblr. You can see them all at THE WORST ROOM.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.