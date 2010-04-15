25 Scandalous Examples Of Government Pork That Will Drive You Crazy

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

If one thing is clear from Citizens Against Government Waste’s new Pig Book, it’s that Obama war on pork was a big clunker.The non-partisan group counted $16.5 billion in congressional earmarks for FY2010.



Pork is down 10% from last year, but “it’s still above the historical average, and it’s still not at the level that President Obama promised when he took office, which is $7.8 billion,” said CAGW president Tom Schatz.

There’s still plenty of ridiculous, obnoxious pork.

Here’s the worst of this year’s Pig Book >

