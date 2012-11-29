Can You Spot The Biggest Photoshop Fails Of 2012?

What’s wrong with this picture that appeared in Juicy Couture’s fall catalogue?

Photo: HuffPost

In advertising, everyone always looks perfect. And when they don’t, well, that’s what Photoshop is for.But whenever Photoshop is used, there’s a chance an art director can make a mistake.



In 2012, publishers and advertisers kept the population plied with a steady stream of atrocious Photoshop fails.

From extra fingers to missing limbs, these are the most epic Photoshop disasters from 2012.

Find out if you can spot the flub, or if you would have approved the photos for publication.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.