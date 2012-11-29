Can You Spot The Biggest Photoshop Fails Of 2012?

Laura Stampler
juicy photoshop fail 2012What’s wrong with this picture that appeared in Juicy Couture’s fall catalogue?

Photo: HuffPost

In advertising, everyone always looks perfect. And when they don’t, well, that’s what Photoshop is for.But whenever Photoshop is used, there’s a chance an art director can make a mistake.

In 2012, publishers and advertisers kept the population plied with a steady stream of atrocious Photoshop fails.

From extra fingers to missing limbs, these are the most epic Photoshop disasters from 2012.

Find out if you can spot the flub, or if you would have approved the photos for publication.

What's wrong with this SimplyBe catalogue item?

Source: Daily Mail

What's wrong with the February cover of In Style?

There's usually a hip there...

What's wrong with this Terry Richardson photoshoot of Gwyneth Paltrow for the cover of March's Harper's Bazaar?

This position seems a little too flexible for humans with joints.

What's wrong with this photo that popped up on the Ann Taylor Loft website in May?

That's not how thumbs work.

What's wrong with this photo from June's Marie Claire?

Via Jezebel.

She doesn't have an arm! (Fingers are still good, though.)

What's wrong with this June Neiman Marcus ad?

Read more here.

What's wrong with this photo from Alloy's July email newsletter?

Via HuffPost.

And the case of the missing elbow goes unsolved.

What's wrong with this August photo on the Victoria's Secret website?

Models are only that skinny if you remove their ribs.

What's wrong with this photo from Juicy Couture's fall catalogue?

Those aren't real feet.

What's wrong with this photo found on JCrew's website in October?

A photoshopper didn't quite finish the job when thinning out the model's already thin thighs.

The photo has been corrected here.

What's wrong with this October Lana Del Rey ad for H&M?

Well, 1) based on where her shoulder is, there's no way that that's her arm positioning; 2) has she melted into the car?

What's wrong with this photo advertising lace-wear on American Apparel's site?

The horse doesn't have a body. (Note: The photo is still up, see link below.)

You can see it here.

Photos aren't the only things that lie...

These are the 15 biggest lies ever told by advertisers >
(No, Classmates.com won't find your high school classmates.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.