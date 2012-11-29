Can You Spot The Biggest Photoshop Fails Of 2012?

Photo: HuffPost
In advertising, everyone always looks perfect. And when they don’t, well, that’s what Photoshop is for.But whenever Photoshop is used, there’s a chance an art director can make a mistake.
In 2012, publishers and advertisers kept the population plied with a steady stream of atrocious Photoshop fails.
From extra fingers to missing limbs, these are the most epic Photoshop disasters from 2012.
Find out if you can spot the flub, or if you would have approved the photos for publication.
What's wrong with this Terry Richardson photoshoot of Gwyneth Paltrow for the cover of March's Harper's Bazaar?
Well, 1) based on where her shoulder is, there's no way that that's her arm positioning; 2) has she melted into the car?
