The Worst Performing Stocks Of 2011

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

2011 has not, thus far, been a stellar year for the S&P 500. The index has only had a return of 1.79%, and is now near its March 2011 lows for the year.We looked through the index to find the biggest losers.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.