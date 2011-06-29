The Worst Performing Stocks Of 2011

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
2011 has not, thus far, been a stellar year for the S&P 500. The index has only had a return of 1.79%, and is now near its March 2011 lows for the year.We looked through the index to find the biggest losers.
Return to date: -24.47%
Goldman Sachs has been hit by the larger selloff in the banking sector, but also the weakening U.S. economy and fears over further regulation.
Return to date: -24.54%
Motorola Mobility was recently downgraded to underperform by BMO due to greater competition in the mobile phone space.
Return to date: -26.07%
Genworth Financial recently sold its Medicare business to Aetna for $290 million, while the company has struggled along with the rest of the financial services industry.
Return to date: -26.55%
Cisco has lost market share to rivals and had problems with its consumer electronics business in 2011.
Return to date: -26.87%
S&P recently put Computer Sciences Corp on negative credit watch on concerns over weak public sector demand.
Return to date: -28.71%
Broadcom has been hit by the global chip slowdown as a result of the Japanese disaster.
Return to date: -28.98%
MEMC has been downgraded recently over concerns about the market for solar panels.
Return to date: -29.77%
Alpha Natural Resources recently acquired Massey Energy for $7.1 billion.
Return to date: -30.18%
Fitch recently lowered US Steel debt to a junk rating because of its cash usage.
Return to date: -31.20
RadioShack has performed so poorly, it is being kicked out of the S&P 500.
Return to date: -34.67
Tellabs sales have fallen sharply, while it is simultaneously increasing investment.
Return to date: -37.38%
Hudson City Bancorp was recently upgraded by FBR Capital Markets.
Return to date: -38.87%
Akamai's shares are sliding with the rest of the content delivery network industry, as big cable firms enter the game.
Return to date: -40.76%
AIG is getting hit by U.S. disaster costs and its plans to cut the U.S. government's position in the company.
Return to date: -42.57%
Monster's shares are falling with weakening U.S. employment data, which suggests their product will have limited use for employers.
