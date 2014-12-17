PRESENTING: The Worst Performing Currencies Of 2014

2014 has been a terrible year for a few economies and currencies. Latin American currencies have suffered from rampant inflation while Eastern Europe currencies have been slammed by geopolitical turmoil-induced economic slowdown. Meanwhile, falling oil prices have been miserable for oil currencies like Russia’s ruble and Norway’s krone.

Above are the worst performing currencies, plus oil, via Bloomberg chief economist Michael McDonough. Note the early year drops in the Argentine peso and Ukrainian hryvnia, and the more recent collapses of the ruble and WTI crude.

