Make Sure You Aren't Using One Of The 'Worst Passwords Of 2013'

When setting up apps for the first time, it’s tempting to use a simple password like ‘qwerty’ or ‘000000’ so that you don’t have to remember one more combination of numbers and letters.

As it turns out, a lot of people give in to that temptation. Drawing from the Adobe security breach that distributed millions of passwords last year, password management application developer SplashData has compiled a list of the worst commonly-used passwords in 2013.

Make sure that you aren’t using any of the passwords below. You’re putting your application data at serious risk if you do, as would-be hackers know to try them first.

If you need help coming up with a strong password, SplashData has some helpful advice:

Use passwords of eight characters or more with mixed types of characters. But even passwords with common substitutions like “dr4mat1c” can be vulnerable to attackers’ increasingly sophisticated technology, and random combinations like “j%7K&yPx$” can be difficult to remember. One way to create more secure passwords that are easy to recall is to use passphrases — short words with spaces or other characters separating them. It’s best to use random words rather than common phrases. For example, “cakes years birthday” or “smiles_light_skip?”

Avoid using the same username/password combination for multiple websites. Especially risky is using the same password for entertainment sites that you do for online email, social networking, or financial service sites. Use different passwords for each new website or service you sign up for.”

