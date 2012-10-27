The 25 Worst Passwords Of 2012, According To Hackers

This could easily be remembered as the Year of the Data Breach.Big corporations like Yahoo!, Bank of America, LinkedIn, Visa, and Barnes & Noble all fell victim to massive hacker attacks, putting customer data in jeopardy and reminding everyone that identity theft is one of the fastest growing crimes in the U.S.

With all that going on, you’d think we would at least have learned how to pick secure passwords by now. 

But if SplashData’s new list of the 25 worst passwords in the U.S. is any indication, we have a long way to go. 

“Password,” “123456,” and “12345678” topped the list for the second year running, and newcomers like “ninja,” “monkey,” and “jesus,” were none too impressive.

What makes the list truly disturbing is how it was compiled –– from files containing millions of stolen passwords posted online by hackers themselves.

#              Password                Change from 2011 

1               password                 Unchanged
2               123456                    Unchanged
3               12345678                Unchanged
4               abc123                     Up 1
5               qwerty                     Down 1
6               monkey                    Unchanged
7               letmein                     Up 1
8               dragon                     Up 2
9               111111                    Up 3
10             baseball                   Up 1
11             iloveyou                   Up 2
12             trustno1                   Down 3
13             1234567                  Down 6
14             sunshine                  Up 1
15             master                      Down 1
16             123123                    Up 4
17             welcome                  New
18             shadow                    Up 1
19             ashley                      Down 3
20             football                     Up 5
21             jesus                        New
22             michael                     Up 2
23             ninja                         New
24             mustang                   New
25             password1               New

Here are some tips from SplashData CEO Morgan Slain on how to choose a solid password: 

–Use passwords of eight characters or more with mixed types of characters. (Pro tip: Use short words with spaces or other characters separating them. For example, “eat cake at 8!” or “car_park_city?”)

–Use different passwords for each new website or service you sign up for.

