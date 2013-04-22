The Worst Part About Working At Google Is That You're Over-Qualified And The Work Is Boring

From where we sit, it’s pretty obvious that, as far as big companies go Google is one of the best places to work on the planet.



It makes a ton of money, pays its employees well, gives them incredible perks, and is working on world-changing products and technologies.

But not everyone loves working there! A former Googler went on Quora to explain, below.

Read Quote of Anonymous’ answer to Working at Google: What’s the worst part about working at Google? on Quora

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.