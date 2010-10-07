The Worst Of The Porn-y behaviour Going Down At The Tribune

There’s a big expose in today’s New York Times about how Sam Zell not only bankrupted the Tribune’s coffers, but also its culture.



It all started when new management re-wrote the employee handbook so that it read:

“Working at Tribune means accepting that you might hear a word that you, personally, might not use. You might experience an attitude you don’t share. You might hear a joke that you don’t consider funny. That is because a loose, fun, nonlinear atmosphere is important to the creative process. This should be understood, should not be a surprise and not considered harassment.”

This wording apparent opened the floodgates for a lot of nasty, porn-y behaviour at the dying media company.

Some examples:

At a bar meeting with other Tribune execs, Sam Zell’s number one at the Tribune, Randy Michaels, offered a waitress $100 to show him her breasts.

When the Tribune hired a new ad sales rep in June 2008, the company published a release describing her as “a former waitress at Knockers — the Place for Hot Racks and Cold Brews.”

At point, Michaels and Tribune Interactive boss Marc Chase stood on a balcony and talked about which of the employees walking around below they would like to have sex with. Someone who heard the convo told the Times: “The conversation just wafted down on all of the people who were sitting there.”

During one meeting, one exec offered to bring in her assistant and make her have sex with “someone in a meeting who seemed to be in a bad mood.”

Back when he was at Clear Channel, Michaels was accused of biting a female employee on the neck.

A security guard allegedly caught a senior exec and a female employee doing it on a 22nd-floor balcony.

Read more at The New York Times >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.