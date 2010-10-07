The Worst Of The Porn-y behaviour Going Down At The Tribune

Nicholas Carlson
Office Sex Version 3

There’s a big expose in today’s New York Times about how Sam Zell not only bankrupted the Tribune’s coffers, but also its culture.

It all started when new management re-wrote the employee handbook so that it read:

“Working at Tribune means accepting that you might hear a word that you, personally, might not use. You might experience an attitude you don’t share. You might hear a joke that you don’t consider funny. That is because a loose, fun, nonlinear atmosphere is important to the creative process. This should be understood, should not be a surprise and not considered harassment.”

This wording apparent opened the floodgates for a lot of nasty, porn-y behaviour at the dying media company.

Some examples:

  • At a bar meeting with other Tribune execs, Sam Zell’s number one at the Tribune, Randy Michaels, offered a waitress $100 to show him her breasts.
  • When the Tribune hired a new ad sales rep in June 2008, the company published a release describing her as “a former waitress at Knockers — the Place for Hot Racks and Cold Brews.”
  • At point, Michaels and Tribune Interactive boss Marc Chase stood on a balcony and talked about which of the employees walking around below they would like to have sex with.  Someone who heard the convo told the Times: “The conversation just wafted down on all of the people who were sitting there.”
  • During one meeting, one exec offered to bring in her assistant and make her have sex with “someone in a meeting who seemed to be in a bad mood.”
  • Back when he was at Clear Channel, Michaels was accused of biting a female employee on the neck.
  • A security guard allegedly caught a senior exec and a female employee doing it on a 22nd-floor balcony.

Read more at The New York Times >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.