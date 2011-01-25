Meet The 20 Worst-Performing Mutual Funds Of 2010

Paul Brigandi

In case you needed another reminder about how tough this year was for anyone who prepared for deflation and didn’t jump on the QE2 bandwagon, just look at the 20 mutual funds that performed the worst this year.Why’d they do so badly?



The names of the funds are pretty self-explanatory:

ProFunds Short Precious Metals Inv, Rydex Inverse Dow 2x Strategy C, ProFunds UltraShort Dow 30 Inv, Direxion Mthly Emerg Mkts Bear 2X, ProFunds UltraShort China Inv.

Almost every one of the worst funds was designed as a bear fund (possibly for hedging purposes) or an inverse DOW fund, and because it was a bull year, they did horribly.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.