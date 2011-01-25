Meet The 20 Worst-Performing Mutual Funds Of 2010

In case you needed another reminder about how tough this year was for anyone who prepared for deflation and didn’t jump on the QE2 bandwagon, just look at the 20 mutual funds that performed the worst this year.Why’d they do so badly?
The names of the funds are pretty self-explanatory:
ProFunds Short Precious Metals Inv, Rydex Inverse Dow 2x Strategy C, ProFunds UltraShort Dow 30 Inv, Direxion Mthly Emerg Mkts Bear 2X, ProFunds UltraShort China Inv.
Almost every one of the worst funds was designed as a bear fund (possibly for hedging purposes) or an inverse DOW fund, and because it was a bull year, they did horribly.
Fund: Direxion Mthly Dev Mkts Bear 2X
Annual return 2010: -29.87%
S&P benchmark: 15.06%
Size: $959,612
Top holdings: Efa Csfb Bullet Swap and Goldman Sachs FS Government FST.
Fund: Rydex Inverse Dow 2x Strategy C
Annual return 2010: -31.19%
S&P benchmark:
Size: $41.39 mil
Top holdings: DJIA MINI E-CBOT DEC10, Credit Suisse Swap, Goldman Swap and Morgan Stanley Swap.
Fund: ProFunds UltraShort Dow 30 Inv
Annual return 2010: -31.37%
S&P benchmark: 15.06%
Size: $8.76 mil
Top holdings: Profunds Swap Security Gs.
Fund: ProFunds UltraShort Intl Inv
Annual return 2010: -31.97%
S&P benchmark: 15.06%
Size: $11.66 mil
Top holdings: N/A
Fund: Rydex Inverse S&P 500 2x Strategy H
Annual return 2010: -32.87%
S&P benchmark: 15.06%
Size: $139.72 mil
Top holdings: Credit Suisse Swap, Goldman Swap, S&P500 EMINI FUT DEC10 and Morgan Stanley Swap.
Fund: ProFunds UltraBear Inv
Annual return 2010: -33.07%
S&P benchmark: 15.06%
Size: $67.39 mil
Top holdings: N/A
Fund: Direxion Mthly S&P 500 Bear 2X Inv
Annual return 2010: -33.74%
S&P benchmark: 15.06%
Size: $10.44 mil
Top holdings: Cr Suisse S&P500 Bullet Swap, Goldman Sachs FS Government FST, Fidelity Instl MM Fds Government I, Fidelity Instl MM Fds Money Market Sel and Goldman Sachs FS Federal FST.
Fund: ProFunds Short Precious Metals Inv
Annual return 2010: -33.83%
S&P benchmark: 15.06%
Size: $12.11 mil
Top holdings: N/A
Fund: ProFunds UltraShort Emerg Mkt Inv
Annual return 2010: -35.87%
S&P benchmark: 15.06%
Size: $7.03 mil
Top holdings: N/A
Fund: ProFunds UltraShort Latin America Inv
Annual return 2010: -38.43%
S&P benchmark: 15.06%
Size: $3.68 mil
Top holdings: N/A
Fund: ProFunds UltraShort NASDAQ-100 Inv
Annual return 2010: -39.26%
S&P benchmark: 15.06%
Size: $26.83 mil
Top holdings: Profunds Swap Security Gs.
Fund: Rydex Dyn Inverse NASDAQ-100 2X Strat H
Annual return 2010: -39.26%
S&P benchmark: 15.06%
Size: $63.43 mil
Top holdings: Credit Suisse Swap, NASDAQ 100 E-MINI DEC10, Goldman Swap and Morgan Stanley Swap.
Fund: ProFunds UltraShort China Inv
Annual return 2010: -39.54%
S&P benchmark: 15.06%
Size: $5.66 mil
Top holdings: N/A
Fund: Direxion Mthly Emerg Mkts Bear 2X
Annual return 2010: -38.89%
S&P benchmark: 15.06%
Size: $4.82 mil
Top holdings: Eem Merrill Lynch Bullet Swap and Goldman Sachs FS Government FST.
Fund: Prasad Growth
Annual return 2010: -41.42%
S&P benchmark: 15.06%
Size: $322,988
Top holdings: Sify Tech, China Nepstar Chain Drugstore Ltd. ADR, Satyam Computer Services, Ltd., China Sky One Medical, Inc. and China Digital TV Holding Co., Ltd. ADR.
Fund: Direxion Mthly NASDAQ-100 Bear 2X Inv
Annual return 2010: -42.31%
S&P benchmark: 15.06%
Size: $3.86 mil
Top holdings: Ndx Cs Swap Bullet, Fidelity Instl MM Fds Government I, Fidelity Instl MM Fds Money Market Sel, Goldman Sachs FS Federal FST and Goldman Sachs FS Government FST.
Fund: ProFunds UltraShort Mid-Cap Inv
Annual return 2010: -46.84%
S&P benchmark: 15.06%
Size: $2.20 mil
Top holdings: N/A
Fund: Rydex Inverse Russell 2000 2x Strategy A
Annual return 2010: -49.83%
S&P benchmark: 15.06%
Size: $21.26 mil
Top holdings: Credit Suisse Swap, Russell 2000 Mini Mar11, Morgan Stanley, Russell 2000 Mini and Goldman Swap.
Fund: Direxion Mthly Small Cap Bear 2X
Annual return 2010: -50.13%
S&P benchmark: 15.06%
Size: $6.87 mil
Top holdings: Russell Index Swap Bllt and Goldman Sachs FS Government FST.
Fund: ProFunds UltraShort Small-Cap Inv
Annual return 2010: -51.19%
S&P benchmark: 15.06%
Size: $17.30 mil
Top holdings: Profunds Swap Security U and Profunds Swap Security Gs.
