The Worst Men's Magazine Ads From The '60s and '70s

Photo: The Male Mystique

We recently compiled lists of the best and worst ads from 2012. It’s instructive to see just how much better modern advertising is compared to “modern” advertising from 40 years ago.So we flipped through the pages of “The Male Mystique,” a book about vintage men’s advertising by Jacques Boyreau, and picked out the worst ads from men’s magazines in the 1960s and 1970s.



Some of the brands, like Gordon’s gin and Lee jeans, ran ads that would be regarded as parodies today. Others, like the defunct Broomsticks pants company, appear to have doomed the brands they were trying to promote by tying them too closely to the fads of the time.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.