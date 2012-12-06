The Worst Men's Magazine Ads From The '60s and '70s

Photo: The Male Mystique
We recently compiled lists of the best and worst ads from 2012. It’s instructive to see just how much better modern advertising is compared to “modern” advertising from 40 years ago.So we flipped through the pages of “The Male Mystique,” a book about vintage men’s advertising by Jacques Boyreau, and picked out the worst ads from men’s magazines in the 1960s and 1970s.
Some of the brands, like Gordon’s gin and Lee jeans, ran ads that would be regarded as parodies today. Others, like the defunct Broomsticks pants company, appear to have doomed the brands they were trying to promote by tying them too closely to the fads of the time.
You can tell that companies were trying to play off whatever random pop culture events are trendy no matter how irrelevant it is to the brand.
Following the 1967 law requiring cigarette companies to warn consumers about the harmful effects of smoking, this 1975 ad features a surgeon general's warning.
This 1971 Hush Puppies ad is one of the company's most recognisable pieces of vintage promo material. Numerous copies of this ad are currently being sold on eBay.
David Ogilvy's 'Man in the Hathaway Shirt,' with his trademark eye patch, was regarded as the height of adventurous sophistication at the time.
Botany 500 suits were worn by many leading TV stars, including Dick Van Dyke and Sherman Hemsley on 'The Jeffersons.'
