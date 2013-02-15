The 11 Worst Looks From New York Fashion Week

Photo: Getty Images / Fernanda Calfat

Mercedes-Benz fashion week is taking over New York City right now.And while some fashion designers have made headlines for their incredible show-stopping designs, others have caught our attention in a bad way.



From a Batman-inspired leather jacket to a cartoonish monster-emblazoned top, these are the worst looks from fashion week.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.