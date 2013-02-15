The 11 Worst Looks From New York Fashion Week

Jennifer Polland
Model dressed like Batman from Asher Levine fashion show

Photo: Getty Images / Fernanda Calfat

Mercedes-Benz fashion week is taking over New York City right now.And while some fashion designers have made headlines for their incredible show-stopping designs, others have caught our attention in a bad way.

From a Batman-inspired leather jacket to a cartoonish monster-emblazoned top, these are the worst looks from fashion week.

Jeremy Scott's fashion show was filled with bizarre cartoon-like looks.

Designer Asher Levine must really love Batman.

Rapper Eve's futuristic outfit looks like it's straight from The Jetsons.

Designer Ricardo Seco sent this model down the runway in a harsh leather coat and what looked like payot (hair curls worn by Hasidic Jews).

This flowy tie-dye Rodarte gown seems to have a bulls' eye painted right in the centre of the model's stomach.

This bright shiny dress from Milly By Michelle Smith reminds us of an oily sticker. (Remember those?)

This look from the Leather Japan show channels the scarecrow-meets-skater boy look.

We wouldn't mind this retro mod-looking dress from Anna Sui if it weren't for the terrible sock-shoe combo.

DJ and model Leigh Lezark made a strong pro-gun statement with this top at the Jeremy Scott fashion show.

This alligator print dress from the Reed Krakoff show looks cheap and ill-fitting.

The Blonds sent out this glamorously bloody horror-movie worthy dress.

