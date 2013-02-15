The 11 Worst Looks From New York Fashion Week

Photo: Getty Images / Fernanda Calfat
Mercedes-Benz fashion week is taking over New York City right now.And while some fashion designers have made headlines for their incredible show-stopping designs, others have caught our attention in a bad way.
From a Batman-inspired leather jacket to a cartoonish monster-emblazoned top, these are the worst looks from fashion week.
Designer Ricardo Seco sent this model down the runway in a harsh leather coat and what looked like payot (hair curls worn by Hasidic Jews).
This flowy tie-dye Rodarte gown seems to have a bulls' eye painted right in the centre of the model's stomach.
This bright shiny dress from Milly By Michelle Smith reminds us of an oily sticker. (Remember those?)
We wouldn't mind this retro mod-looking dress from Anna Sui if it weren't for the terrible sock-shoe combo.
DJ and model Leigh Lezark made a strong pro-gun statement with this top at the Jeremy Scott fashion show.
