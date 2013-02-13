The Least Effective Bosses Don't Bother To Train People

One of the biggest reasons employees leave their jobs is because of a problem with their immediate boss. It’s not necessarily because their boss is abrasive or unpleasant. More often, it’s because they don’t feel like they’re developing professionally.



According to research written up at the HBR by Jack Zenger of the leadership development firm Zenger Folkman, the most common area of weakness among poorly-rated senior managers was a failure to develop others. Areas having to do with individual ambition, strategy, and results were far less important.

The best managers aren’t necessarily the ones who work incredible hours, push aggressively for results, or have the best analytic ability. They’re the ones who achieve their results by creating great teams, and building leaders out of the people below them.

Too often the sorts of driven, ambitious, and smart people who rise in organisations have been conditioned to try to solve every problem by themselves. They may get the job done, but they’re neglecting one of the most important responsibilities they have.

Here’s their chart breaking down the results:

Photo: Jack Zenger/HBR

