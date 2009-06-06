The "Worst Is Past" For Cleantech Investment

New Energy Finance says that Q109 was probably the bottom in clean energy investment, and that things have already picked back up.



The second quarter isn’t even completed and it’s already blown past Q1 by a third. Keep in mind, Q1 was a disaster, with just $13.3 billion invested in clean energy, a 53% year over year drop.

Here’s why NEF is optimistic:

Even more importantly, the biggest single obstacle facing the sector this year – the sudden shortage of debt finance for wind farm, solar parks and other clean energy projects caused by the banking crisis – may also be past its worst. In a Research Note published this week for its clients, New Energy Finance describes bankers active in the sector as being optimistic about a gradual improvement in the availability of project debt during the remainder of this year. Although spreads on debt finance for wind farms and solar PV projects have risen sharply from their lows in 2007, this change has been almost entirely offset by falls in central bank interest rates. New Energy Finance’s figures show the number of clean energy project financings accelerating somewhat from their nadir in Q1 this year.

Overall, New Energy Finance sees $95-$115 billion being invested in 2009, a 26%-39% drop from 2008.

Full Release From New Energy Finance:

Total global new investment in clean energy jumped from $35bn in 2004, to reach last year’s record. However in a report entitled “Green Investment: Towards a Low-Carbon Energy Infrastructure”, published earlier this year by the World Economic Forum, New Energy Finance demonstrated that annual investment in clean energy has to more than treble from $155bn to $500bn between 2008 and 2020 to ensure that carbon emissions peak before the end of the next decade. Today’s release of New Energy Finance’s first full-year forecast for 2009 shows that the financial crisis and recession have knocked these plans considerably off track.

Another key issue is the timing of the arrival of “green stimulus” money from government programmes aimed at alleviating the recession. Since September 2008, major economies announced some $184.9bn of stimulus funds aimed at clean energy or energy efficiency. However, New Energy Finance estimates that more than two-thirds of this money will be spent in 2010 and 2011, with 15% or less, only around $28bn, this year.

Michael Liebreich, chairman and CEO of New Energy Finance, said: “It is disappointing that 2009 looks likely to show such a significant fall in new investment in clean energy. However, the good news is that it does look as though the worst is past. It is also worth remembering that our forecast investment figures for 2009 are still above the figures for 2006. There are plenty of other industrial and infrastructure sectors that would be delighted to be at the same level of activity this year as 2006.

“And a wave of stimulus money is about to break over the clean energy sector. The funding is certainly welcome, but unfortunately, administrative delays mean it barely started to flow in Q1 and Q2 this year, when it was most needed. The bulk of it is likely to arrive next year and thereafter, by which time the clean energy sector may be well on the way to recovery under its own steam. There is a strong chance that the bulk of the stimulus funding may end up being pro-cyclical for the sector.”

