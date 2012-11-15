The Worst Flop In Sports History Was Performed By A Motorcyclist

It would seem clear from the video below that we have now reached the zenith of flopping in sports.



According to From the Marbles, this is a motorbike race in Brazil, in which a biker lost control of his motorcycle (0:10 mark). When he was unable to restart his bike, he apparently thought the next best thing to do was to run out to the middle of the track and pretend like he was seriously injured so that the race would be stopped (0:38 mark).

Unfortunately for our racer, he failed to consider that professional sporting events typically have cameras. And luckily for us, we get a good chuckle from his silliness…

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

